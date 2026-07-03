India's big reservoirs at 26% capacity amid weak southwest monsoon
India
India's big reservoirs are running low, with just 26% of their total capacity filled right now.
The Central Water Commission says two-thirds of them have less than 40% water, mostly because the southwest monsoon has been pretty weak: rainfall is down by one-third compared to normal so far this season.
IMD says monsoon may refill reservoirs
The India Meteorological Department thinks the monsoon will pick up and cover the whole country soon, which could help refill some of these reservoirs in the coming days.