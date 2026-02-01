India's budget for 2026-27 allocates ₹13,706cr for space activities
India's new budget has set aside ₹13,706 crore for the Department of Space—a small but steady increase from last year.
This funding will help power big missions like Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4, LUPEX, and a Venus orbiter, all of which are ramping up development.
ISRO gets major boost as funding triples for space science
More money means more action in space—think new satellites, better launch vehicles, and fresh infrastructure.
ISRO is getting major support to keep pushing boundaries, while funding for space science has nearly tripled to back planetary exploration and climate research.
There's also a push for private startups through IN-SPACe and continued investment in research institutions—so if you're dreaming about working in space tech or just love seeing India shoot for the stars, this budget is setting the stage for some exciting years ahead.