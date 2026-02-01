India's budget for 2026-27 allocates ₹13,706cr for space activities

ISRO gets major boost as funding triples for space science

More money means more action in space—think new satellites, better launch vehicles, and fresh infrastructure.

ISRO is getting major support to keep pushing boundaries, while funding for space science has nearly tripled to back planetary exploration and climate research.

There's also a push for private startups through IN-SPACe and continued investment in research institutions—so if you're dreaming about working in space tech or just love seeing India shoot for the stars, this budget is setting the stage for some exciting years ahead.