India's CDSCO to identify missing drug approvals since 1945 India Jul 03, 2026

India's government is preparing to launch a massive project to identify missing drug approvals given since 1945.

The goal? To make sure old medicines are still safe and fix gaps in records that could affect patient safety.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will focus on drugs approved by CDSCO but missing from its database and medicines licensed by states before 1988, when tracking became centralized.