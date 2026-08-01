India's Chief Justice Surya Kant says clips misrepresented his remarks

India's Chief Justice Surya Kant is worried about how court hearings are being live-streamed and then clipped for social media.

He pointed out that some of his remarks about fake law degrees were twisted online, sparking student protests and even leading to a group called the Cockroach Janta Party.

Kant made it clear he has the greatest concern and respect for the country's youth, and in an interview with DD News said, "My comment was misused... What was not said is presented as though it was said. This is extremely unfortunate. Particularly, it is a major malicious attempt to mislead the youth of the country," but he feels his words were deliberately misrepresented.