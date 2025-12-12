India's clean energy push could spark a solar waste problem

Turning trash into opportunity

Right now, India doesn't have enough recycling centers for all this future waste.

Experts like Dr Eilia Jafar say that's because investors aren't sure there'll be enough material to recycle.

But if India ramps up recycling, it could create a ₹3,700 crore market by 2047—supplying 38% of the materials needed for new solar panels and cutting down on CO2 emissions.

To make this work, India will need around 299 recycling facilities across the country by then.