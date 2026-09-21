India's coal-fired plants: nearly 40% critically low amid El Nino
India
India's power grid is feeling the heat, literally.
Nearly 40% of coal-fired power plants are down to critically low coal stocks, thanks to soaring electricity demand and hotter-than-usual weather linked to El Nino.
In just one week, the number of plants with less than one-fourth of their required coal jumped from about 60 to 74.
Government rushes to boost coal deliveries
To keep the lights on, the government is rushing to boost coal deliveries after patchy monsoon rains caused supply hiccups.
Even though renewables are growing (up 21% since April), coal still does the heavy lifting for everyday power needs.
Imports hit a 15-month high in August as utilities scrambled for extra fuel, showing how much India still relies on coal when demand spikes.