India's criminal law rollout: 23 states, UTs cross 70.1% score
India's new criminal laws kicked in on July 1, 2024, and states like Haryana, Goa, Punjab, Assam, and Chandigarh are leading the charge.
So far, 23 out of 36 states and UTs, including Delhi, have already crossed the national rollout score of 70.1%.
The government is tracking progress based on tech upgrades, administrative changes, and how well databases are working together.
ICJS 2.0 cuts investigation times 25%
The Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0 is making things faster: investigation times have dropped by 25%, chargesheet compliance is up from 51% to 67%, and FIR registrations jumped from 17.8 lakh to 74.4 lakh since 2024.
Over 117 crore database searches have happened so far, helping cases move quicker; nearly 250 cases went from FIR to trial in under six months.
While most states are moving ahead, some northeastern states are lagging behind due to connectivity issues and hesitancy with the new tech.