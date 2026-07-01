India's criminal law rollout: 23 states, UTs cross 70.1% score

ICJS 2.0 cuts investigation times 25%

The Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0 is making things faster: investigation times have dropped by 25%, chargesheet compliance is up from 51% to 67%, and FIR registrations jumped from 17.8 lakh to 74.4 lakh since 2024.

Over 117 crore database searches have happened so far, helping cases move quicker; nearly 250 cases went from FIR to trial in under six months.

While most states are moving ahead, some northeastern states are lagging behind due to connectivity issues and hesitancy with the new tech.