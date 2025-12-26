India's cultural milestones in 2025: UNESCO tags, festivals, events India Dec 26, 2025

2025 was a big year for India's culture scene. The Maratha Military Landscapes—12 forts across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu—became the country's 44th UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Deepavali also got global recognition as India's 16th Intangible Cultural Heritage, joining icons like Kumbh Mela and yoga.

These honors highlight how India is keeping its traditions alive and sharing them with the world.