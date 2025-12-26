India's cultural milestones in 2025: UNESCO tags, festivals, events
2025 was a big year for India's culture scene. The Maratha Military Landscapes—12 forts across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu—became the country's 44th UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Deepavali also got global recognition as India's 16th Intangible Cultural Heritage, joining icons like Kumbh Mela and yoga.
These honors highlight how India is keeping its traditions alive and sharing them with the world.
Major cultural moments and new initiatives
This year saw some huge events: the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj drew crowds with its vibrant Kalagram art space, while November kicked off a year-long celebration marking 150 years of "Vande Mataram."
There were also big anniversaries for leaders like Ahilyabai Holkar and Sardar Patel, showing how history still inspires today.
Gyan Bharatam: Preserving heritage for the digital age
On September 12, PM Modi launched the Gyan Bharatam portal to digitize ancient manuscripts.
The goal? Make rare knowledge accessible to everyone online—so India's stories aren't just preserved but easy to explore for future generations.