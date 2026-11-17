India's Culture Ministry plans AI library to track stolen artifacts
India's Ministry of Culture plans to create a visual library powered by AI to help track and verify stolen artifacts.
By matching photos from museums, auctions, and exhibitions worldwide, the system will quickly spot lost treasures and trace their origins.
As Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal put it, "When a stolen object is spotted, you have to compare the dimensions and exact indentations with that of the original object. This kind of comparison of images can be done with the use of AI wherein the photo of the stolen object on display at some auction or gallery can be taken and put in the AI engine to get the exact details and establish that the object is the same or not," attributed to Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal.
Culture Ministry launches AI search engine
The Ministry also rolled out an AI-powered search engine on its website, making it easier to explore cultural information from 65 platforms in all 22 scheduled languages.
Both moves are about protecting India's heritage and making cultural knowledge more accessible for everyone.