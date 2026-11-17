India's Ministry of Culture plans to create a visual library powered by AI to help track and verify stolen artifacts.

By matching photos from museums, auctions, and exhibitions worldwide, the system will quickly spot lost treasures and trace their origins.

As Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal put it, "When a stolen object is spotted, you have to compare the dimensions and exact indentations with that of the original object. This kind of comparison of images can be done with the use of AI wherein the photo of the stolen object on display at some auction or gallery can be taken and put in the AI engine to get the exact details and establish that the object is the same or not," attributed to Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal.