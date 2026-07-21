India's data center capacity set for 8GW in 5-6 years
India's data center capacity is on track for a huge leap, from just 200 MW seven years ago to 8 gigawatts (GW) over the next five to six years.
Right now, we're at 1.6 GW, but demand for AI and cloud services is pushing a rapid expansion.
The article describes the boom as being about more powerful GPUs, better power supply, and advanced cooling.
India's growth dubbed AI infrastructure supercycle
This growth spurt is being called an "AI infrastructure supercycle," since high-performance computing is key for running today's massive AI systems.
With global companies looking to host their GPU-powered projects in India, the country is quickly becoming an international hotspot for next-gen tech.
As Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Sify Data Center, puts it, "Ability execute build fastest possible manner So I would say speed," he said.