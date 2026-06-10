India's data costs fall to ₹8-10 as of 2026, users at 103 crore (about 1.03 billion) up to December 2025
Data in India is now super affordable, dropping from ₹269 per GB in 2014 to just ₹8-10 as of 2026.
That huge price cut means internet users rose from 25 crore (250 million) in 2014 to 103 crore (about 1.03 billion) — figure is up to December 2025, and broadband connections saw a similar boom.
Cheaper data has made it way easier for people everywhere (including rural areas) to get online.
Digital economy added ₹31L/cr in 2022-23
Thanks to this digital push, India's digital economy added over ₹31 lakh crore (11.74% of national income) in 2022-23 and could reach nearly 20% by 2030.
Mobile phone exports exploded too, jumping 163 times since 2014, with more than 300 manufacturing units now up and running.
Plus, big moves like new semiconductor plants and widespread Aadhaar signups show how quickly the country's tech scene is growing.