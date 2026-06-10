India's data costs fall to ₹8-10 as of 2026, users at 103 crore (about 1.03 billion) up to December 2025 India Jun 10, 2026

Data in India is now super affordable, dropping from ₹269 per GB in 2014 to just ₹8-10 as of 2026.

That huge price cut means internet users rose from 25 crore (250 million) in 2014 to 103 crore (about 1.03 billion) — figure is up to December 2025, and broadband connections saw a similar boom.

Cheaper data has made it way easier for people everywhere (including rural areas) to get online.