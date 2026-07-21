India's defense exports projected to reach 50,000cr by 2029
India's defense exports are on track to cross ₹50,000 crore by 2029, a massive leap from just ₹1,500 crore a decade ago.
This surge comes as India moves beyond exporting just parts and now sells full systems like the Pinaka rocket launchers and BrahMos missiles.
The country is also making a mark with advanced technology such as radars and weapon-locating equipment.
Private firms now majority DRDO partners
Private companies have become key players, with more than half of DRDO's development and production partners now from the private sector, and a wheeled armored personnel carrier project moving toward setting up a co-development and co-production facility overseas.
This push for homegrown technology, backed by initiatives like the Technology Development Fund, is helping India stand out in the global defense market.