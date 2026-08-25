India's defense ministry greenlights DRDO missile tech sharing for Aatmanirbharta
India
Big news: India's Ministry of Defense just gave the green light for all conventional missile tech developed by DRDO to be shared with Indian companies.
This means homegrown firms can now build advanced missiles right here, helping India push forward with Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defense.
MSMEs to join DRDO missile production
With this move, Indian industries, including MSMEs and other tech partners, get a bigger role in the defense supply chain.
The idea is to take DRDO's missile designs from development to industrial production, making sure everything meets official standards.