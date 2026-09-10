India's DGCA orders 1-time drug tests for all airline pilots
India's aviation regulator, DGCA, is making every airline pilot take a one-time drug test between August 2026 and July 2027.
This follows an Air India flight incident where the Pilot-in-Command of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight had a non-negative result for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory drug test, prompting stricter rules to keep flights safe.
Air India hydraulic failure injured 24
On August 4, 2026, an Air India flight had a brief loss of pressure in all three hydraulic systems at around 36,000 feet, leading to injuries for 24 people after the autopilot switched off.
Investigators found the PIC had a non-negative result for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory drug test, so Air India fired him and started testing all its pilots.
Now, DGCA has ordered a one-time drug screening of all pilots employed by airlines operating in India between August 1, 2026 and July 31, 2027, aiming to boost passenger safety across all airlines.