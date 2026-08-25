India's DGCA weighing mandatory annual drug tests for all pilots
India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, is thinking about making annual drug tests mandatory for all pilots.
Right now, only one in 10 pilots gets tested.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said they are talking with airlines and other stakeholders to see how this could affect day-to-day operations and safety.
If it goes ahead, every pilot would be randomly tested at least once a year.
Air India flight dropped 300 feet
This idea comes after an Air India flight on August 4, 2026, suddenly dropped 300 feet midair, leaving 24 people injured.
A purported post-flight maintenance report of the aircraft revealed a series of technical warnings involving its hydraulic systems, flight controls, and autopilot during the journey.
Naidu explained that the new testing plan is all about strengthening safety rules without causing too much disruption for airlines.