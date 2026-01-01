India's diabetes numbers are soaring—here's what you should know
The study reported 90 million adults with diabetes in India in 2024, making it the country with the second-highest number of cases after China. That's more than double the US.
The study behind these numbers warns that diabetes is becoming a huge health challenge for India.
Numbers keep climbing—and young people aren't off the hook
The study projects large increases in diabetes by 2050, but it does not provide an India-specific 2050 figure.
In 2024, about 90 million adults in India had diabetes (per the study), and rates are even higher in cities and among men.
Researchers say we need better prevention and smarter strategies, especially since most new cases will come from countries like India as lifestyles change.
Why this matters for our generation
Diabetes isn't just something older people deal with—the risk starts early and grows over time.
With urban life and changing habits driving up numbers, understanding this trend matters for anyone thinking about their own long-term health.