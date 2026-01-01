India's diabetes numbers are soaring—here's what you should know

Numbers keep climbing—and young people aren't off the hook

The study projects large increases in diabetes by 2050, but it does not provide an India-specific 2050 figure.

In 2024, about 90 million adults in India had diabetes (per the study), and rates are even higher in cities and among men.

Researchers say we need better prevention and smarter strategies, especially since most new cases will come from countries like India as lifestyles change.