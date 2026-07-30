India's digital public infrastructure expands as Kenya, Cuba adopt DigiLocker
India
India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is catching global attention, with 24 nations signing agreements to adopt tools like DigiLocker and UPI.
Kenya and Cuba just signed up to roll out DigiLocker, aiming for safer and smarter digital governance with India's help on tech and training.
UPI operational in 9 countries
UPI payments are up and running in nine countries, including Cambodia as of June 2026. Cross-border transfers work with Singapore, Nepal, and Greece.
India has also approved a Social Impact Fund to support DPI projects in developing nations.
Delegations from places like Cuba, Kenya, and Rwanda have visited India to learn firsthand about these digital innovations.