India's DPI listed among top 10 global reforms by CareEdge
India
India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) just made it to the top 10 global reforms, according to CareEdge Global Ratings.
Thanks to Aadhaar reaching over 1.3 billion people and UPI clocking more than 13 billion transactions every month, India is getting noticed for making digital payments and services super accessible.
MSMEs record over 85% transactions digitally
The report points out that strong teamwork between government, banks, and fintechs is a big reason for DPI's success.
Plus, MSMEs now account for more than 85% of their transactions digitally, helping bring more people into the formal economy, and boosting financial inclusion.
Other countries like Greece and Germany are also stepping up their digital reforms, showing this is a global movement.