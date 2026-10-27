India's drug authority announces up to 93.3% cancer drug cuts
India
India's drug pricing authority just announced huge price cuts, up to 93.3%, on cancer medicines, starting November 9.
This move covers 543 versions of 137 different anti-cancer drugs and is expected to save patients between ₹2,500 crore and ₹3,500 crore every year.
Samtepa vial price cut to ₹7,150.33
These new prices will make a real difference for people going through chemotherapy. For instance, a vial of Samtepa will cost ₹7,150.33 instead of ₹80,071.86.
The breast cancer medicine palbociclib also got a massive price slash.
The decision comes as the Supreme Court looks into high markups on these drugs, so this is a welcome step toward making treatment more affordable for everyone.