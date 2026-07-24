India's drug regulator asks tighter checks on unregistered cosmetic imports
India
India's drug regulator is cracking down on unregistered, imported beauty products, asking state and port officials to ramp up checks.
This move follows complaints about sub-standard imported cosmetics and recent raids that uncovered a number of unauthorized cosmetics in the $20 billion beauty and personal care market.
Pune, Nagpur inspections find unapproved cosmetics
Recent inspections in Pune and Nagpur, including a raid in Pune that uncovered counterfeit cleansers, also found unapproved cosmetics.
Experts warn illegal products, like fairness creams with mercury or steroids, can seriously harm your health, even causing organ damage.
There is now a push for stricter checks at entry points and stricter enforcement of registration rules to keep unsafe products out of the country.