India's drug regulator considers red warning labels on cough syrups
India
India's drug regulator is considering putting prominent red warning labels on cough syrup bottles, saying they shouldn't be given to children under four.
The move, discussed by the Drugs Controller General of India on September 18, 2026, comes after concerns about misuse and safety in a market worth $680 million.
Child deaths linked to contaminated syrups
Serious incidents, including deaths of children linked to contaminated syrups in The Gambia and Uzbekistan (2022-23), plus a similar case in India last year, have pushed authorities to act.
Experts say clearer warnings could help parents avoid risky self-medication and keep young children safer.