India's e-Sanjeevani marks 500 million consultations, PM Narendra Modi cites it
India
India's e-Sanjeevani platform just crossed a whopping 500 million online doctor consultations since launching in late 2019.
Designed to bridge healthcare gaps, it's made it way easier for people in remote areas to connect with doctors: something PM Modi highlighted in his latest Mann Ki Baat talk.
e-Sanjeevani logs 300,000 daily consultations nationwide
The platform runs up to 300,000 consultations daily across all states and union territories, and supports 15 languages so more people can use it comfortably.
Women make up over half its users, and a big chunk is 46 and above.
Plus, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are turning into wellness hubs for villages, making regular check-ups much more accessible, even far from cities.