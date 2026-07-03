India's E20 mandate sparks anger after AG Venkataramani 'experiment' remark India Jul 03, 2026

India's move to make 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20) mandatory has stirred up a lot of frustration.

Drivers are reporting lower mileage and damage to their vehicles, and things got heated after Attorney General R Venkataramani called E20 an "experiment" in court.

He later clarified he meant the supply volumes, not the policy itself, but that clip quickly went viral.