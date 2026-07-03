India's E20 mandate sparks anger after AG Venkataramani 'experiment' remark
India's move to make 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20) mandatory has stirred up a lot of frustration.
Drivers are reporting lower mileage and damage to their vehicles, and things got heated after Attorney General R Venkataramani called E20 an "experiment" in court.
He later clarified he meant the supply volumes, not the policy itself, but that clip quickly went viral.
New Delhi protest set July 5
With complaints piling up online, thousands are gearing up for protests in New Delhi on July five.
Congress supporter Tehseen Poonawalla announced the demonstration, while viral posts show motorists sharing stories about car repairs caused by E20 fuel, like Manish Kashyap, who said his vehicle was damaged after just two months.
Hardeep Puri defends E20 amid criticism
Critics say the E20 rollout was rushed without enough consultation.
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri defended the policy, noting its use in racing cars but admitting it can reduce mileage.
Still, public opposition remains strong.