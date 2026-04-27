India's electricity demand drops to 238.15 GW from 256 GW
India
India's electricity demand just saw a big weekend dip, dropping to 238.15 GW on Sunday after peaking at a massive 256 GW the day before.
This drop happened because most offices and factories were closed for the weekend.
Still, there was a small supply gap of nearly 1 GW, according to official data.
India's demand may top 270 GW
With temperatures rising and forecasts pointing to an extra-hot summer, experts say India's power demand could soon hit new highs, possibly reaching 270 GW.
Past records show demand has fluctuated, with previous peaks at 250 GW in May 2024 and 242.77 GW in June 2025.
If this trend continues, we might see even bigger numbers as the heat intensifies.