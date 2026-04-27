India's electricity demand drops to 238.15 GW from 256 GW India Apr 27, 2026

India's electricity demand just saw a big weekend dip, dropping to 238.15 GW on Sunday after peaking at a massive 256 GW the day before.

This drop happened because most offices and factories were closed for the weekend.

Still, there was a small supply gap of nearly 1 GW, according to official data.