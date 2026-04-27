India's External Affairs Ministry on alert in Gulf, West Asia
India
With tensions rising in the Gulf and West Asia, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is on high alert to protect Indians living or traveling there.
The MEA has set up 24/7 helplines and is staying connected with local governments/authorities and Indian nationals, making sure help is always within reach.
India Gulf air travel continues
Even with the regional issues, travel between India and the Gulf hasn't slowed down: more than 1.2 million people have flown between the two since late February.
The United Arab Emirates keeps flights running strong, while Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain are reopening airspace.
In tougher spots like Iran, the Indian Embassy has helped thousands return home safely by land routes.