India's FCI supplied 4.4 million mt surplus rice under 40% mandate
India just hit a new milestone: the Food Corporation of India (FCI) supplied a record 4.4 million metric tons of surplus rice for making ethanol by June 30, 2026.
This big move comes from a government rule that asked distilleries to get at least 40% of their grain-based ethanol from FCI rice, and that rule now covers the whole year.
Surplus rice used, no food risk
Only extra rice is being used for fuel, so there's no risk to food supplies: FCI actually bought in 56.2 million metric tons this season to keep things stable.
India's also shifting focus from sugarcane to grains like rice and maize for ethanol, with grain-based sources now making up two-thirds of production.
That's helped boost petrol blending from 10% in 2021-22 all the way up to 20% by this year, while using less maize than before.