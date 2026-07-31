India's FCI supplied 4.4 million mt surplus rice under 40% mandate

Only extra rice is being used for fuel, so there's no risk to food supplies: FCI actually bought in 56.2 million metric tons this season to keep things stable.

India's also shifting focus from sugarcane to grains like rice and maize for ethanol, with grain-based sources now making up two-thirds of production.

That's helped boost petrol blending from 10% in 2021-22 all the way up to 20% by this year, while using less maize than before.