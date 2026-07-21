India's FCRA changes centralize foreign funds in SBI New Delhi

NGO leaders now need to provide Aadhaar IDs, increasing accountability.

The amount NGOs can spend on administrative costs from foreign funds drops from 50% to just 20%, so more money goes directly to projects.

Plus, the government can suspend NGO licenses for up to 360 days if there are any suspected violations.

These changes also aim to limit foreign influence on local issues, something we have already seen with actions against groups like Oxfam and Amnesty International.