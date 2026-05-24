India's fertility rate 1.9, most states below replacement, government data India May 24, 2026

India's fertility rate has hit 1.9, below the replacement mark of 2.1 children per woman, according to the latest government data.

Most states now fall under this threshold, with only six (like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) still above it.

Delhi has the lowest rate at just 1.2, while Bihar tops out at 2.9.