India's fertility rate 1.9, most states below replacement, government data
India
India's fertility rate has hit 1.9, below the replacement mark of 2.1 children per woman, according to the latest government data.
Most states now fall under this threshold, with only six (like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) still above it.
Delhi has the lowest rate at just 1.2, while Bihar tops out at 2.9.
India working-age 66.4%, population aging
With fewer children being born, India's working-age group (15 to 59 years) now makes up 66.4% of the population, but there is also a steady rise in people over 60: Kerala leads here with 15%.
Experts say if these trends continue, India could see slower population growth and a shift toward an older society in the coming years.