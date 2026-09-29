India's FM S Jaishankar warns of global instability, '4F crisis'
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar just gave a heads-up about rising global instability, pointing to ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Sudan.
He explained that these aren't just local problems: they're shaking up things worldwide, especially for countries still developing.
On top of that, he flagged the "4F crisis" (food, fuel, fertilizers, and finance) as making life even harder for many nations.
Supply chain strain and tech anxiety
Jaishankar said this "4F crisis" is stalling progress on big goals and is messing with vulnerabilities developing across global supply chains.
He also mentioned how fast-changing tech is making people anxious about jobs and the future.
These issues are now front and center in India's talks at the United Nations, shaping how leaders from around the world try to tackle today's challenges together.