India's foreign minister S Jaishankar calls diplomacy 'extreme sport'
India
India's foreign minister, S Jaishankar, says global diplomacy is now like an "extreme sport," with countries using trade, resources, and supply chains to outmaneuver each other.
He shared these thoughts at an Asia Society event in New York, highlighting how economic power plays a bigger role than ever in international relations.
S Jaishankar calls for U.N. reform
Jaishankar also argued that global institutions like the U.N. Security Council are stuck in the past and need updating, especially since the U.N. has grown from 51 to 193 countries.
He believes developing nations deserve a stronger voice.
His comments wrapped up a week where India pushed for more teamwork at the U.N. General Assembly.