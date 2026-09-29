India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar says diplomacy is more flexible
India
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar says global diplomacy is getting a lot more flexible these days.
At an event in New York, he pointed out that big countries are now making their own moves and working with whoever suits them, "Everybody is openly dealing with everybody else," as he put it, moving away from the old, predictable ways of handling international relations.
Jaishankar warns on terrorism and essentials
Jaishankar also touched on India-US relations, highlighting India's concerns about cross-border terrorism and warning that ignoring these could strain ties, especially as the US re-engages with Pakistan.
He didn't stop there: he flagged how conflicts worldwide are hitting developing countries hard, making essentials like energy and food more expensive or harder to get.