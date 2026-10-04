India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar says US making radical repositioning
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar says the US is making a "radical repositioning" in its foreign policy, choosing to act more as a "lonelier power."
This marks a big change in how America approaches its global relationships, suggesting it's being more careful and strategic about who it partners with.
Jaishankar says China shaking world order
Jaishankar also pointed out that China's growing influence is shaking up the world order, calling it a "unique country" that's raising the stakes for everyone.
He noted that this isn't just about the US and China. Other countries are using their influence too.
Despite all this rivalry, he reminded us that nations are still deeply connected, making today an era of major change and unpredictable competition.