India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri extended to July 14 2027
India
Vikram Misri, India's current foreign secretary and a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, just got his term extended by a year.
He was supposed to retire on July 14, 2026, but now he'll stay on up to July 14, 2027, or until further orders (whichever is earlier) after the government's official nod.
Appointments Committee issues extension order
This extension signals the government's trust in Misri's experience and leadership, especially at a key time for India's foreign policy.
Keeping him in the role means more stability for the country's diplomatic game plan.
The order came through from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, making it all official.