India's FSSAI proposes ban on added sugars in infant foods
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) just proposed a ban on adding sugars like sucrose and fructose to foods for infants up to six months old.
The idea is to cut out unnecessary sugars during this important growth stage.
People have 60 days from the date on which copies of the Official Gazette carrying the notification are made available to the public to share their thoughts.
FSSAI favors lactose and glucose polymers
Right now, some added sugars are allowed in infant nutrition, but the new plan would remove them, favoring lactose and glucose polymers instead.
This lines up with health advice that encourages exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and aims to lower risks like childhood obesity.
The move also pushes companies to make healthier, more nutritious products for babies.