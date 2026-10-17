India's FSSAI proposes sucrose and fructose ban in baby food
India
India's food safety authority, FSSAI, is looking to ban sucrose and fructose in baby food meant for infants aged up to six months.
This move comes after a 2024 investigation found added sugars in Nestle's Cerelac sold in India, while offering sugar-free versions in Europe.
The draft rule, published October 16, aims to cut down on early sugar intake and support exclusive breastfeeding.
FSSAI opens 60 day stakeholder consultation
The baby food market in India was valued at $1.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.98 billion by 2030.
FSSAI is now asking for feedback from stakeholders over the next 60 days before making the new rules official, with a focus on keeping baby foods as healthy as possible.