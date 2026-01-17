India's FTI-TTP: Zip through immigration in 30 seconds
India's Fast Track Immigration Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) lets pre-verified Indian citizens and OCI cardholders breeze through immigration at 13 airports using facial recognition and fingerprint scans.
The whole process takes just half a minute—no more long queues!
How do you sign up?
Just register on ftittp.mha.gov.in, upload your passport, and wait for approval by email or SMS.
Then, enroll your biometrics at an FRRO or airport.
It's free; the source does not specify how long membership lasts.
Why does it matter?
Introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs and now expanding to even more airports, FTI-TTP saw a 60% faster immigration clearance in an early pilot of 1,500 users.
Over 300,000 people have signed up so far.
For frequent flyers or anyone who hates waiting around after a long flight, this is a real game changer.