India's fuel hikes reach ₹3.60 amid West Asia crisis
Fuel just got pricier across India, with petrol and diesel going up by as much as ₹3.60 per liter on Friday.
The main reason? Global oil prices are climbing thanks to the West Asia crisis, pushing crude to $107 a barrel.
Still, if you're in Chandigarh, Delhi, or Lucknow, you're getting some of the lowest rates in the country because of friendlier state taxes.
Chandigarh cheapest, Hyderabad petrol over ₹110
Chandigarh leads with the lowest prices: petrol at ₹97.27 per liter and diesel at ₹85.25 per liter after this week's hike.
Delhi isn't far behind (petrol is ₹97.77 per liter and diesel is ₹90.67 per liter) while Lucknow's rates are similar too.
But head south to Hyderabad or Thiruvananthapuram and you'll see much steeper bills (over ₹110 per liter for petrol), mostly due to higher local taxes and transport costs that vary by state.