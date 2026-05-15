India's fuel hikes reach ₹3.60 amid West Asia crisis

Chandigarh cheapest, Hyderabad petrol over ₹110

Chandigarh leads with the lowest prices: petrol at ₹97.27 per liter and diesel at ₹85.25 per liter after this week's hike.

Delhi isn't far behind (petrol is ₹97.77 per liter and diesel is ₹90.67 per liter) while Lucknow's rates are similar too.

But head south to Hyderabad or Thiruvananthapuram and you'll see much steeper bills (over ₹110 per liter for petrol), mostly due to higher local taxes and transport costs that vary by state.