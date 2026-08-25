India's gig economy to reach 23.5 million by 2029-30, women underrepresented
India
India's gig economy is booming, but women are still missing out.
A government estimate predicts that the number of gig workers in India will nearly double to 23.5 million by 2029-30, while women face real hurdles (like limited digital skills, safety worries, and social expectations) that keep them from joining in.
India: women's participation could boost GDP
India's female labor-force participation rate was about 32% in 2025, versus almost 78% for men.
If more women could join the workforce, even reaching 50%, the World Bank says it could give a solid boost to India's GDP.
The report also points out that gig platforms can help women get better access to loans and insurance by building a digital work record, making financial independence more possible for many.