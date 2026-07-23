India's government awards over 10,000km national high speed corridors
India
India's government has awarded over 10,000km of National High-Speed Corridors to boost travel and connectivity.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared that nearly half (4,809km) are already up and running, while another 5,580km are being built right now.
New Vadhavan port NH-48 highway ₹4,362cr
Rajasthan is topping the charts with 1,192km finished, followed by Haryana (615km) and Gujarat (605km).
There is also a brand new highway coming up to connect Vadhavan port with NH-48: it is a 32km stretch costing around ₹4,362 crore.
The government is rolling out tech tools like faster land acquisition portals and quicker environmental clearances to keep things moving.