India's government cautiously optimistic about 2025-26 wheat crop production
India's government is feeling "cautiously optimistic" about the current 2025-26 wheat crop, expecting production to hit 120.21 million metric tons, up from last year, even though heavy rains and hailstorms hit some fields earlier this year.
Thanks to early sowing and tougher crop varieties, the outlook remains positive despite unusually high temperatures in February.
Industry group projects India output 110.65MMT
Not everyone agrees with the rosy forecast: an industry group thinks output could be lower at 110.65 million metric tons due to crop damage, and they're calling for more transparent data and stable policies.
Wheat procurement has dropped compared to last year, especially in Madhya Pradesh, but strong buying in Haryana and Punjab is helping farmers get fair prices through solid public support systems.