India's health ministry launches NAS 2026 to standardize ambulance care

GPS dispatch, AIS-125 standards, EMT training

Ambulances will now be tracked with GPS, dispatched through smart command centers, and matched to emergencies based on location and call volume.

Every ambulance must meet strict safety standards (AIS-125), and all emergency medical technicians will need proper training.

Plus, the guidelines encourage linking up with India's 112 emergency number, so calling for help should get you a quicker, better response no matter where you are.