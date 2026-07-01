India's health ministry launches NAS 2026 to standardize ambulance care
India just got a big update for emergency care: the health ministry has launched the National Ambulance Services (NAS) 2026 guidelines.
Announced by Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, this move aims to make sure ambulances everywhere (big cities or small towns) follow the same standards so people can get help faster and more reliably.
GPS dispatch, AIS-125 standards, EMT training
Ambulances will now be tracked with GPS, dispatched through smart command centers, and matched to emergencies based on location and call volume.
Every ambulance must meet strict safety standards (AIS-125), and all emergency medical technicians will need proper training.
Plus, the guidelines encourage linking up with India's 112 emergency number, so calling for help should get you a quicker, better response no matter where you are.