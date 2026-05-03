India's heat wave prompts early school breaks in several states India May 03, 2026

India's scorching heat wave has led many states to announce early summer breaks for schools this year.

Delhi schools will be closed from May 11 to June 30, Uttar Pradesh from May 20 to June 15, and Bihar from June 1 to June 20.

West Bengal has already started its break in most districts, except Darjeeling and Kalimpong.