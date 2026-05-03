India's heat wave prompts early school breaks in several states
India
India's scorching heat wave has led many states to announce early summer breaks for schools this year.
Delhi schools will be closed from May 11 to June 30, Uttar Pradesh from May 20 to June 15, and Bihar from June 1 to June 20.
West Bengal has already started its break in most districts, except Darjeeling and Kalimpong.
States declare closures, Maharashtra/NCR morning classes
Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have all declared similar closures with dates based on local heat conditions.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra and NCR areas like Noida and Ghaziabad are holding early morning classes (7am to 12 p.m.) instead of full closures, hoping to keep students safer while still learning.