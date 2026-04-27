India's IB has 81 of 203 top IPS posts vacant
India
India's Intelligence Bureau (IB) is facing a serious staffing crunch: 81 out of 203 top IPS officer posts are empty as of March 2026.
The biggest gaps are at the DIG and SP levels, which are crucial for keeping field operations and intelligence work running smoothly.
IB DIG SP vacancies weaken oversight
With 36 DIG and 45 SP positions unfilled, there is less oversight for ground-level intelligence teams.
The IB also relies on state police officers, but they are stretched thin too due to rising law-and-order duties.
Frequent transfers and short stints make it even harder to keep up with growing security threats like terrorism, cyber espionage, and organized crime.