India's immigration bureau ends boarding pass stamping for international departures
India
Starting September 1, you won't need to get your boarding pass stamped at immigration when flying internationally from India.
The Bureau of Immigration is dropping this old step to make things smoother: just show your digital or printed boarding pass and you're good to go.
Immigration accepts digital and paper passes
This update is meant to cut down on delays and stop confusion over unclear stamps, making airport lines move faster.
Both digital and paper passes are still fine, so you can stick with whatever's easiest for you.