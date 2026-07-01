India's inaugural bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad launching 2027

Japan's Shinkansen tech, 320km/h top speed

Backed by Japan's famous Shinkansen tech, these trains will zoom at up to 320km per hour.

The project hit some bumps (think land issues and COVID-19 delays), but construction is finally moving fast, especially in Gujarat.

Once it's running, expect much quicker trips between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and a nice boost for business and travel across the region.