India's indigenous AK-203 Sher rifle clears firing tests in Amethi
India
India's fully indigenous AK-203 Sher rifle just cleared its firing tests at the IRRPL factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
Announced by the chief minister's office on Wednesday, this marks a big step for India's push to make its own defense equipment and rely less on imports.
Uttar Pradesh becomes defense manufacturing hub
Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is quickly becoming a hub for defense manufacturing with projects like the AK-203.
On the same day, he also launched the Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra, a scheme giving free bus rides to women 60 and older, showing the state's focus on both industrial growth and women's welfare.