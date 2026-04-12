India's influencers promote cheaper Chinese peptides as weight loss shortcut

Peptides undercut Mounjaro's ₹16,000 monthly cost

Chinese peptides cost much less than popular meds like Mounjaro, which can set you back ₹16,000 a month.

Plus, people believe these alternatives offer results than standard options like semaglutide (Ozempic), which often lose their punch over time.

The appeal? Affordable weight loss, even if it means taking some risks with unapproved products.