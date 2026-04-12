India's influencers promote cheaper Chinese peptides as weight loss shortcut
India
With mainstream weight-loss drugs getting pricier, hundreds across India are turning to cheaper Chinese peptide powders.
Social media influencer on Instagram are fueling the trend, making these unapproved products look like a practical shortcut for weight loss.
Peptides undercut Mounjaro's ₹16,000 monthly cost
Chinese peptides cost much less than popular meds like Mounjaro, which can set you back ₹16,000 a month.
Plus, people believe these alternatives offer results than standard options like semaglutide (Ozempic), which often lose their punch over time.
The appeal? Affordable weight loss, even if it means taking some risks with unapproved products.