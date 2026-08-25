India's infrastructure push overruns budget by ₹3,40,504 cr

India's big infrastructure push is running over budget, by a whopping ₹3,40,504 crore, according to the latest government report.

Out of 1,775 ongoing infrastructure projects (each costing over ₹150 crore), the total estimated cost has jumped from ₹33,70,138 crore to ₹37,10,642 crore.

Still, more than half of this revised amount has already been spent.