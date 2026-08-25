India's infrastructure push overruns budget by ₹3,40,504 cr
India's big infrastructure push is running over budget, by a whopping ₹3,40,504 crore, according to the latest government report.
Out of 1,775 ongoing infrastructure projects (each costing over ₹150 crore), the total estimated cost has jumped from ₹33,70,138 crore to ₹37,10,642 crore.
Still, more than half of this revised amount has already been spent.
Transport and logistics lead infrastructure spending
Transport and Logistics is leading the spending spree with 1,246 ongoing projects and a revised cost of nearly ₹20 lakh crore, showing just how much focus there is on better roads and connectivity.
The Energy sector isn't far behind with over ₹10 lakh crore across 205 projects.
Mega-projects (those costing ₹1,000 crore and above) are eating up most of the funds at nearly ₹29 lakh crore overall.
Even with overruns, some good progress is being made: about 38% of the monitored projects are almost done physically, while 17% have crossed the finish line financially as of July 2026.