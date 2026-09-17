India's jaggery rises 10% to ₹67 as sugar rises 15%

Jaggery prices just jumped 10% to ₹67 per kg, thanks to more people picking it over regular sugar, especially with festivals coming up.

Sugar itself is up 15% due to lower production and higher demand.

Raman Singla, a Delhi-based trader, said, "Jaggery prices are rising amid increasing consumer demand. There is also a psychological factor at play. When sugar prices rise, consumers tend to perceive jaggery as a relatively attractive alternative, which can further support its demand and prices."