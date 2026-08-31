India's July 2026 power generation sees renewables near 20%
India
In July 2026, renewables like solar, wind, and biomass made up almost 20% of all electricity generated in India, a jump from last year's 16.9%.
That's a big leap and shows how quickly clean energy is catching on.
India non-fossil capacity tops 50%
Renewables now make up more than 42% of India's total installed power capacity. Add in nuclear and hydro, and non-fossil fuels account for over half the mix, an encouraging step toward net-zero emissions by 2070.
Still, coal and other thermal sources produced about two-thirds of the actual electricity this July, especially as hot and humid conditions across the country and El Nino pushed demand to new highs.